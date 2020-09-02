Mass COVID-19 screening program underway in HK

Home » Nation

HONG Kong launched its universal screening program yesterday to curb the spread of COVID-19 and restore the normal lives of residents.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam urged the public to actively join the Universal Community Testing Program.

After getting tested herself, Lam described the sample collection process as simple, safe and fast, adding that about 10,000 people had been tested in the morning.

A total of 141 community testing centers have been put into operation across Hong Kong. Among participants on the first day, public health experts Gabriel Leung and David Hui took the virus tests at Yuen Wo Road Sports Center in Sha Tin.

To ensure a smooth program, the Hong Kong government has mobilized some 4,000 civil servants to provide assistance, and nearly 6,000 medical workers have also volunteered to help.

By noon yesterday, over 610,000 residents have registered for the voluntary, free testing that is expected to last for seven days and can be prolonged to no more than two weeks. The volume of testing is due to increase to 500,000 a day from about 12,000 previously, authorities have said.

Lam explained the necessity of mass testing as nearly a quarter of the confirmed cases in Hong Kong involved asymptomatic patients, appealing to the public to view the testing program objectively and give it the greatest support.

Health experts advising the government have said as many as 5 million people might need to be tested to comprehensively uncover hidden transmissions and end the current wave.

As Hong Kong has paid a huge price with travel restrictions and closures of commercial premises, the testing program will help fight the epidemic and restore economic and social activities, Lam said.

Chen Dong, deputy director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in Hong Kong, took the tests along with other staff members of the liaison office yesterday. He said universal testing has proved to be an effective means to cut transmission chains according to the anti-epidemic experience of both the mainland and overseas.

Priscilla Pun, a sales manager, got tested to give herself peace of mind. “I don’t see any reason not to do it, and this way I can let my family in Canada know that I am safe,” said Pun, who was tested at a center in the eastern Quarry Bay neighborhood.

“I am doing this for myself and for others,” Winnie Chan, a mother in her thirties, said as she entered a test center. “I am confident and I support the government’s policy.”

“Doing the testing will set my mind and others’ at ease,” said a 68-year old woman surnamed Cheung, as she queued outside a sports centre used for testing.

Hong Kong witnessed a resurgence of COVID-19 cases from early July and the situation has eased recently after a series of control measures by the government. Hong Kong reported 12 new cases yesterday, with nine local infections.