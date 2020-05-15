Maternity store under probe after babies develop rickets

Home » Nation

AUTHORITIES in Hunan Province are investigating a maternal and child products store after at least five infants were reported to have suffered from diseases such as rickets.

The Ai Ying Fang shop in Chenzhou’s Yongxing County is alleged to have sold a protein drink called Bei An Min as suitable for babies with a milk protein allergy.

The central Chinese province has ordered market regulators and the Chenzhou government to set up a task force to investigate, according to Xinhua news agency.

Late on Wednesday, the State Administration for Market Regulation issued a statement urging Hunan’s market watchdog to investigate.

The drink at the center of the allegations was produced by Hunan Waverock Health Industry Co. A company employee said its products met national quality standards and were clearly marked as a protein drink, so the company hadn’t fraudulently promoted its products, according to news portal thepaper.cn.

Some babies displayed symptoms that included eczema and weight loss. The babies also developed abnormally large heads, a skull deformity, according to a Hunan TV report. They were diagnosed with rickets because of extreme vitamin D deficiency and growth retardation.

It was later found that all the babies had consumed “milk powder” sold by Ai Ying Fang outlets. A 400-gram tin sells for nearly 300 yuan (US$42), much more expensive than normal baby formula and even some imported brands.

One of the parents, surnamed Hu, claimed his baby had stopped growing after drinking the product, the TV report said.

All the children were allergic to milk protein, and doctors had advised them to use amino acid milk powder.

Product for allergic children

A sales assistant is alleged to have sold Bei An Min to these parents claiming the product was suitable for children with the allergy. A woman surnamed Chen, who was at first doubtful, said she had been reassured by the sales assistant.

When other parents became suspicious and planned to stop using the product, it is alleged that sales staff said they should increase the dosage to get the desired effect. By the time parents found out that the product was a protein beverage, it is claimed, their children had been drinking it for two years.

Hu said that when he questioned Zhang Lina, the manager of a shop which sold him the drink, Zhang had admitted promoting it as a “special baby formula.”

However, he said Zhang corrected herself as soon as she was told that his baby had become sick. He said she told him: “Drinking it for a long term is innutritious. It can only improve health conditions. I apologize to you for presenting special powder as milk powder.”

Afterward, parents found that the drink had been removed from shelves. Asked by parents why she had sold the beverage as milk powder, it is claimed she said: “I can’t remember after more than two years.”

China’s market watchdog said protein beverage is not baby formula nor a food for special medical purposes. Also, the protein and nutrient content of a protein beverage is far less.

According to China’s food safety law, special medical formula food and infant formula are subject to strict registration management and factory inspections.

County authorities said the children will receive free checkups and medical treatment. It said an investigation had so far found no hospitals or doctors involved in the case.