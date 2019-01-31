Medals and honorary titles for great contributors to country

Home » Nation

CHINA will award national medals and honorary titles to both citizens and foreigners who have made great contributions to the country, as it marks the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China this year.

Nomination of candidates and selection of award-winners will be led by a working committee of the Party. They will be transparent and fair.

Medals of the Republic will be awarded to those who have given great contributions and meritorious service and are of high moral character and recognized by the public.

The nominees for the Medals of Friendship should be foreigners who have made outstanding contributions to China’s socialist modernization drive, and promoted exchange and cooperation between China and the world.

Ceremonies to present the honors will be held on important occasions and anniversaries, such as the National Day.