Medical care for victims of earthquake

THERE have been no reports of epidemics or public health emergencies caused by Monday night’s earthquake in Changning County, in southwest China’s Sichuan Province, the National Health Commission has said.

The commission has dispatched a second medical emergency team comprised of 13 experts for the treatment of patients in critical conditions, orthopedics, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, vascular surgery, urology and psychological assistance and five experts in the field of disease control and prevention to the quake-hit region.

So far, all hospitalized survivors of the earthquake have received effective treatment, the NHC said.

An ambulance equipped with 5G wireless technology proved effective in helping victims.

On Tuesday evening, as a severely injured person was receiving treatment in an ambulance in Changning County, high-definition images of the patient’s ultrasound scan were transmitted in real time via 5G to experts in Chengdu, the provincial capital that is more than 200km away.

Based on the images, experts with the Sichuan provincial people’s hospital quickly suspected that the patient might be suffering from a damaged spleen and offered their advice on treatment.

“The patient’s life might have been in danger if the damaged spleen had not been detected,” said Li Gang, a doctor sent by the hospital to Changning to assist with the rescue efforts.

Other victims also received timely treatment in the ambulance.

The ambulance, jointly developed by the Sichuan provincial people’s hospital and telecommunication provider China Mobile, was immediately sent to the affected regions following the quake.

As of yesterday morning, after emergency repairs, rescue vehicles can access seven major rural roads leading to the epicenter of the 6.0-magnitude earthquake.

Thirteen people died and nearly 200 were injured in the disaster.

The Sichuan Provincial Department of Transport has sent 24 rescue teams to check and repair 1,300km of expressways, 600km of national and provincial roads, 187 bridges and 44 tunnels leading to the disaster-stricken areas in Changning County of Yibin City.

The department said roads were seriously damaged and hit by several post-quake landslides. Emergency traffic control measures have been taken to prohibit the passage of non-emergency vehicles to the area.

The S443 and S436, two major expressways to the epicenter, still have several sections of road subsidence.