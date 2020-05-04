Medics not the only heroes in virus war

Home » Nation

FOR 49-year-old Kong Lingtao, this year’s Labor Day on Friday took on special significance.

“I cooked for the doctors and nurses during the SARS outbreak 17 years ago. I am happy I can do the same when the novel coronavirus struck,” said Kong, the vice president of the Tianjin cuisine association.

His story began on March 7, when he and seven other chefs in Tianjin brought five tons of goods and food ingredients to Wuhan, the city hardest hit by COVID-19 in Hubei Province, to cook hometown dishes for the Tianjin medical team.

The team had been working in Wuhan for over a month.

The next morning, Kong got up at 5am to prepare something special. He poured batter and eggs into a pan and sprinkled on some green onions. He made Tianjin-style pancakes, a popular breakfast snack.

“My pancakes were popular among the medics,” Kong said. “I lost count how many pancakes I had made, but I remember that 400 eggs were used up in just three hours.

“Foods with hometown flavor offered consolation and energy to the medical workers.”

The 14 days in Wuhan were hectic. Kong shot short videos of his cooking and shared them on Douyin, also known as TikTok. He has received nearly 1 million likes so far.

Many ordinary workers from all walks of life gathered strength to contribute to China’s epidemic fight.

Zhang Weihua, a 47-year-old truck driver from Shandong Province, has been transporting vegetables from Shandong to a logistics park in Tianjin over the past three months, covering a total 20,000 kilometers.

“People need fresh vegetables, especially in such times. I have to deliver to them as soon as possible,” Zhang said.

While Zhang was driving, 31-year-old sanitation worker Meng Aifang was cleaning streets and sterilizing over 50 garbage bins, working from 5am to 7pm every day.

To ensure that she will not miss a single bin, she drew a map of her working area with a dense array of dots, each representing a single bin.

“Hearing a ‘thank you’ from a stranger, I felt all the hardships have been worth it,” she said.