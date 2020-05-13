Advanced Search

May 13, 2020

Medics sent to Shulan

May 13, 2020

THE National Health Commission has sent a working team to Shulan, a county-level city in northeast China’s Jilin Province, which reported multiple domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases, an official said yesterday.

The team will help the treatment and epidemiological investigation in the locality, Mi Feng, spokesperson for the commission, said.

The city reported 11 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday, all domestically transmitted cases. Mi said the domestically transmitted cases and the cluster infections are a reminder that there should be no decline in vigilance in the routine anti-epidemic work.

