May 13, 2020
Medics sent to Shulan
THE National Health Commission has sent a working team to Shulan, a county-level city in northeast China’s Jilin Province, which reported multiple domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases, an official said yesterday.
The team will help the treatment and epidemiological investigation in the locality, Mi Feng, spokesperson for the commission, said.
The city reported 11 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday, all domestically transmitted cases. Mi said the domestically transmitted cases and the cluster infections are a reminder that there should be no decline in vigilance in the routine anti-epidemic work.
