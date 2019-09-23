Meet Yuan Qiying: A woman with a mission to help poor beat poverty

Home » Nation

At 7am, Yuan Qiying, 46, was already in her office. As the leader of an anti-poverty workgroup in the village in central China’s Hunan Province, she has a full day ahead.

She went back to her room about 8am and made herself some noodles for breakfast, waiting for her colleagues to come for a meeting.

As a leader at a supply and marketing association in Jishou, she was sent to work in Mituo, a remote hilly village of Xiangxi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture and a major battlefield for China’s poverty-relief mission.

After the morning session, Yuan and her colleagues began organizing archives of impoverished households in the village.

“Some people from the households want to move out. Some need to start a new household after getting married. We must change the registered files,” said Yuan.

In the afternoon, they discussed revisiting certain households to learn about their difficulties and measures that should be taken to help them solve their problems.

“I’ve worked in the village for five years and this year is the most crucial,” she said.

Long workdays

When her three-year term ended, local authorities wanted her to stay, as she had high credibility among villagers.

Over the past five years, she learned some Miao ethnic language, believed to be one of the most complicated dialects in China, to better communicate with locals.

She is used to waking up early, although most of her work starts in the evening when farmers return home and have time to talk with her.

At 6pm, she eats noodles again before visiting Shi Dechang’s home. The 77-year-old man is bed-ridden due to a hemorrhagic infarction two months ago.

Yuan was greeted by Shi’s son, who returned home with his wife to take care of his paralyzed father.

Yuan checked Shi’s medical bills totaling over 7,000 yuan (US$1,000). He only needs to pay 1,000 yuan, as the rest will be covered by medical insurance.

“Impoverished families enjoy favorable health-care policies. If you have difficulties paying, please let me know,” Yuan told Shi’s son.

When she returned to her office, it was already 9pm. Her home was renovated from a small office room with simple furniture. “The former village office was much poorer before we reported the situation and received funds to build a new one,” Yuan said.

As she was going to bed, Yuan looked at her son’s picture on her phone. “The National Day holiday is coming and I’m going back home to meet my family,” she said.

To catch up with the national agenda, Mituo plans to eliminate extreme poverty by the end of this year. This means 282 people from 75 impoverished households in the village need to shake off poverty.

“When I first arrived, there were 744 impoverished villagers from 179 households. I’m glad visible progress has been made over the years. I want to see all the villagers step into a well-off society together with the rest of the country in 2020.”