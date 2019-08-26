Advanced Search

August 26, 2019

Men like the idea of stay-at-home dads

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 August 26, 2019 | Print Edition

Married men outnumber women when it comes to having a supportive attitude toward stay-at-home fathers, showed a recent survey by the China Youth Daily.

Of the 1,987 married people surveyed, 52.4 percent of male respondents are supportive of men being a full-time caregiver of children, compared with 45.8 percent of women.

“The fact that dads are willing to be more involved in their children’s lives shows that the traditional mentality of ‘career husband and domestic wife’ is changing,” said Zhang Baoyi, a professor on sociology at the Tianjin Academy of Social Sciences, adding that society is accepting diverse values and ways of parenting.

However, now more mothers remain the one juggling caring for their children and household duties.

Close to 36 percent of respondents said mothers are the primary caregiver, compared with 16.7 percent for fathers.

The stereotype of men being the breadwinner prevents fathers from doing so, nearly 60 percent of respondents said.

