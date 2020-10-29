Meng’s lawyers take Canada police to task

Home » Nation

LAWYERS for Huawei Technologies resumed witness testimony in a Vancouver court on Tuesday, asking why aspects of Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou’s arrest did not set off “alarm bells” to the arresting federal police officer.

Huawei’s legal team took the floor on the second day of the hearings in the British Columbia Supreme Court, where Meng is fighting extradition to the United States.

The five days of scheduled hearings will focus on allegations by her lawyers of abuses of process committed by Canadian and US authorities during her arrest in December 2018 at the Vancouver International Airport.

Meng, 48, is facing charges in the United States of bank fraud for allegedly misleading HSBC about Huawei’s business dealings in Iran, causing the bank to break US sanction laws.

In the court’s afternoon session, Meng’s lawyer Richard Peck focused on the affidavit signed by Royal Canadian Mounted Police Constable Winston Yep the day before arresting Meng, which included swearing that Meng had no ties to Canada.

The affidavit confirmed the reason and circumstances for seeking Meng’s arrest, in order for a judge to issue a warrant.

However later that day, Canada Border Services Agency officials told Yep that Meng owned two homes in Vancouver. Peck asked whether this contradiction to the contents of the affidavit set off any “alarm bells” in Yep’s head, and whether he reached out to any colleagues or officials at the federal Justice Department to try and make a change to the affidavit.

“That did not cross my mind,” Yep said. “I read (the affidavit)... but I can’t explain why that didn’t cross my mind.”

On Tuesday morning, Peck went over a series of text messages, and emails that Yep sent and received before arresting Meng, as well as the notes Yep took throughout the day in his notebook.