Merkel talks of global alliance importance

ANGELA Merkel visited central China’s Wuhan on Saturday during her 12th trip to the country as German Chancellor since 2005.

Talking to students of Huazhong University of Science and Technology, Merkel highlighted the importance of international cooperation in the era of globalization, and called on the students to be participants.

Saying that a nation’s prosperity is part of the prosperity of the whole world, she voiced her hope that students should shoulder common responsibilities to combat global challenges.

In the speech, Merkel reviewed her past trips to China. In Shenyang, she witnessed economic upgrading. In Chengdu she learned about development of western China. In Shenzhen she saw remarkable progress brought by the reform and opening-up.

She said quite a few noted German companies including Siemens, and small and medium-sized innovation enterprises are operating business in Wuhan. Wuhan and Duisburg became the first pair of sister cities between China and Germany in 1982.

Before wrapping up her trip, Merkel also visited a local hospital and a factory of the German company Webasto.

On Friday, Merkel met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. Xi said the current era was full of challenges and risks, adding that unilateralism and protectionism pose a serious threat to world peace and stability, and no country can be immune from it.

As two responsible countries, China and Germany need to strengthen strategic communication, coordination and cooperation to address the common challenges facing mankind more than ever. “This is becoming increasingly important not only for China and Germany but also for the world,” said Xi.

Xi also welcomed German enterprises to participate in the construction of the Yangtze River Economic Belt.