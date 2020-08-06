Advanced Search

August 6, 2020

Met satellite launch

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 August 6, 2020 | Print Edition

China plans to launch two more meteorological satellites in 2021, sources with the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation said yesterday.

One of the satellites is Fengyun-3E. It will be the fifth member of the country’s Fengyun-3 series of satellites in polar orbit and the world’s first meteorological satellite in dawn-dusk orbit. A dawn-dusk orbit is a sun-synchronous orbit in which the satellite tracks but never moves into the Earth’s shadow.

The other is Fengyun-4B, which will be the second geostationary meteorological satellite of the Fengyun-4 series after FY-4A, launched in December 2016.

