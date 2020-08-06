The story appears on
August 6, 2020
Met satellite launch
China plans to launch two more meteorological satellites in 2021, sources with the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation said yesterday.
One of the satellites is Fengyun-3E. It will be the fifth member of the country’s Fengyun-3 series of satellites in polar orbit and the world’s first meteorological satellite in dawn-dusk orbit. A dawn-dusk orbit is a sun-synchronous orbit in which the satellite tracks but never moves into the Earth’s shadow.
The other is Fengyun-4B, which will be the second geostationary meteorological satellite of the Fengyun-4 series after FY-4A, launched in December 2016.
