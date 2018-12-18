The story appears on
December 18, 2018
Migrating wild birds given corn
Beijing and its neighboring Hebei Province are providing corn for migratory wild birds at a nearby reservoir.
Guanting Reservoir, which borders Yanqing, a district of Beijing, and Huailai County in the city of Zhangjiakou, Hebei, is one of the major places that wild birds flock to in winter in north China. Nearly 10,000 wild birds, mainly gray cranes, have been spotted taking a rest there since the beginning of winter.
Due to cold weather and a large number of birds, a food shortage is inevitable, according to the Beijing Wildlife Conservation Association.
The association decided to partner with the provincial wildlife conservation association of Hebei and the forestry department of Huailai County to provide much-needed food.
The departments plan to feed the birds every three weeks. The feeding frequency will change depending on the weather and the number of birds.
They said that 750kg of corn has already been distributed, and another 3,000kg of corn will be provided in future.
