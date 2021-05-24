The story appears on
Page A5
May 24, 2021
Free for subscribers
Milestone for HK with ‘smart jail’
Hong Kong has built its first “smart prison” using artificial intelligence and other modern technologies for more efficient and humanized management.
The launch ceremony of the Tai Tam Gap Correctional Institution was held on Saturday after the prison’s conversion project was completed.
Carrie Lam, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, said the project is a milestone in Hong Kong’s correctional services.
The TGCI, first put into operation in the 1980s, was a minimum security institution before the conversion project started in 2019.
Various technologies from facial recognition and monitoring robots are applied in the daily operation of the prison.
A staff electronic journal is introduced to optimize work procedures, and there is also a self-management system for prisoners.
The technologies will help enable a more stable and safe custodial environment, Lam suggested.
The HKSAR government believes the project has provided valuable experience and laid a good foundation for the long-term development of “smart prison” projects in the future.
