January 17, 2020

Military conscription

January 17, 2020

China will change its military conscription from once a year to twice a year, starting from 2020, according to a statement from a teleconference on the recruitment work yesterday.

Recruitment for the first half of the year will run from mid-February to the end of March, and the recruitment for the second half will run from mid-August to the end of September. Retirement for military personnel, therefore, will also change to twice a year, according to the statement. Conscripts shall serve in active service for two years, according to the country’s Military Service Law. The statement stressed that the total number of recruits will remain stable compared with previous years.

