Miners’ bodies found
The bodies of three miners were retrieved yesterday morning after an iron mine flooding trapped 13 workers in Daixian County, north China’s Shanxi Province, last Thursday.
Rescue workers are making every effort to search for the other miners and sets of drainage equipment are operating in full capacity, according to the headquarters in charge of the rescue operation.
An emergency passage was cleared on Saturday and a new power-supply line has been connected to allow the use of high-power pumps.
