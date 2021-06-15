Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

June 15, 2021

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Miners’ bodies found

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 June 15, 2021 | Print Edition

The bodies of three miners were retrieved yesterday morning after an iron mine flooding trapped 13 workers in Daixian County, north China’s Shanxi Province, last Thursday.

Rescue workers are making every effort to search for the other miners and sets of drainage equipment are operating in full capacity, according to the headquarters in charge of the rescue operation.

An emergency passage was cleared on Saturday and a new power-supply line has been connected to allow the use of high-power pumps.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿