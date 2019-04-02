Mines, factories shut over safety fears

Home » Nation

NINE coal mines and another nine chemical companies were shut down over safety concerns as a forest fire rages in Qinyuan County, north China’s Shanxi Province, a local official said yesterday.

Explosives in warehouses have been moved to safer places and no casualties have been reported so far, Wang Yanfeng, deputy commander of the Qinyuan firefighting task force, said during a press conference. The fire started on Friday afternoon.

Currently, there are 15,234 people fighting at the frontline, with 13 firefighting helicopters.

Residents of 41 villages and employees of 18 companies have been evacuated to safe places.