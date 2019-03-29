Ministry says blast site water quality safe

Home » Nation

The quality of surface water near a site of a deadly blast has reached safe standards, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment spokesperson Liu Youbin said yesterday.

The ministry has sent 49 experts in environmental monitoring and treatment of water, solid waste and soil to help solve the pollution caused by an explosion at an industrial park in east China’s Jiangsu Province on March 21, Liu said at a press conference.

All three waterways linking a local river to the industrial park have been dammed up to prevent polluted water from entering the river. The quality of surface water at all monitoring points meets the standard, he said.

Air pollutant concentration levels were within safe range at 2km and 3.5km downwind on Wednesday.

The deadly explosion happened at about 2:48pm last Thursday, following a fire that broke out in a plant owned by Jiangsu Tianjiayi Chemical Co in a chemical park in Xiangshui County in the city of Yancheng.

The explosion killed 78 people and injured hundreds.