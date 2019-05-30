Mixed reception to college phone ban

The story appears on
Page A6
May 30, 2019
A REGULATION released by authorities in east China’s Jiangxi Province, which bans college students from taking electronic devices such as mobile phones and iPads into classes, has stirred a heated debate.
An online survey on the issue has shown that the numbers of netizens for and against the regulation are equally matched. Some said mobile phones usually prevent students from concentrating on classes.
“I would often do some things like checking my social media out of habit as soon as I had a phone in my hand,” Guo Jing, a college student, said.
Others said mobile phones can help students.
Banning college students from taking mobiles into classes is hard to enforce, as many of them need phones to help them study, said Xiong Bingqi, vice president of the 21st Century Education Research Institute.
“If a teacher simply reads from the textbooks, students will struggle to concentrate,” he said.
The issue has led to calls for teachers to improve their methods.
“As college professors, we should reflect on how our teaching is received by students and should enhance our teaching quality to help our students be more engaged,” said Zheng Ning, teacher with Communication University.
