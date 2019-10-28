Advanced Search

October 28, 2019

Mogao Grottoes study

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 October 28, 2019 | Print Edition

DUNHUANG Academy China and Peking University have signed an agreement to establish a research center for Dunhuang studies, to nurture more high-level research talent in the area. With a focus on the documents of Dunhuang and grottoes art, Dunhuang studies is an emerging interdisciplinary subject that covers areas such as history, geography, archeology and art. The Dunhuang Academy, in northwest China’s Gansu Province, administers the Mogao Grottoes, a UNESCO World Heritage Site home to a priceless collection of Buddhist artwork.

Nation
