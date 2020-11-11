The story appears on
Related News
Moon probe lander, rover restart work
THE lander and rover of the Chang’e-4 probe have resumed work for the 24th lunar day on the far side of the moon.
The lander woke up at 3:12am yesterday, and the rover Yutu-2, or Jade Rabbit-2, woke up at 10:17am on Monday, according to the Lunar Exploration and Space Program Center of the China National Space Administration.
Landing on the moon on January 3, 2019, the Chang’e-4 probe has survived 677 Earth days on the moon.
A lunar day is equal to 14 days on Earth, and a lunar night is of the same length. The solar-powered probe switches to dormant mode during the lunar night.
During the 24th lunar day, Yutu-2 will move northwest toward the basalt area or the impact craters with high reflectivity.
Yutu-2 will take at least one panoramic photo, and its infrared imaging spectrometer, neutral atom detector and lunar radar will continue to carry out scientific explorations.
