More BDS satellites operational

Four satellites from the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) recently passed tests in orbit and commenced network operation, according to China’s Satellite Navigation System Management Office.

The four satellites include the 41st, 49th, 50th and 51st of the BDS family.

The 41st BDS satellite, launched November 1, 2018, operates in geostationary orbit, and the 49th satellite launched into inclined geosynchronous Earth orbit November 5, 2019. Both were developed by the China Academy of Space Technology under the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.

The 50th and 51st BDS satellites, launched November 23, 2019, operate in medium Earth orbit and were developed by the Chinese Academy of Sciences‘ Innovation Academy for Microsatellites. China plans to launch another two BDS satellites later this year.