April 24, 2020
More China aid to WHO
CHINA decided to donate another US$30 million to the World Health Organization in support of global efforts to fight COVID-19 and the construction of public health systems in developing countries, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said yesterday.
Spokesperson Geng Shuang said that the WHO, led by Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, had actively fulfilled its duties with objective, science-based and fair position and played an important role in assisting countries in responding to the outbreak and boosting international cooperation on COVID-19.
Geng said to support the WHO is to defend the principles of multilateralism and safeguard the status and authority of the United Nations at a crucial time of the battle against the pandemic.
In March, China donated US$20 million to the WHO to support the global fight against COVID-19.
“China will continue to stand in solidarity and render mutual assistance with other countries to jointly overcome the pandemic, safeguard regional and global public health and build a community with a shared future for mankind,” he said.
The pledge comes about a week after US President Donald Trump suspended funding to the WHO. Tedros said he hoped the Trump administration would reconsider its decision.
