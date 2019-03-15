The story appears on
Page A6
March 15, 2019
More cancer drugs in insurance list
In an effort to reduce the burden on patients, China is considering adding more anti-cancer drugs to its list of medicines eligible for medical insurance reimbursement.
Apart from cancer drugs, medicines for rare diseases, chronic illness, children and first-aid treatment are among the options for an enlarged reimbursement list, the National Healthcare Security Administration said in a document aimed at expanding medical insurance coverage.
The candidates for inclusion should be drugs that have been launched in the market with the approval of the National Medical Products Administration before December 31, 2018, said the document.
The existing medicines for reimbursement that have been banned from production, sales and use by national drug regulators should be excluded from the list, it said, with a new list to be released in June 2019.
In October 2018, 17 anti-cancer drugs were included in the medical insurance reimbursement list, with their prices cut by 56.7 percent on average.
