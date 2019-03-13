More efforts to be made to combat floods

Home » Nation

CHINA will step up flood-control efforts this year as extreme weather may become more frequent, Minister of Water Resources E Jingping said yesterday.

The country will enhance flood forecast and early warning, and better manage and mobilize its flood-control facilities, he said during a “passage interview” for ministers on the sidelines of the annual legislative session.

“We rely on over 98,000 reservoirs, 98 state-level detention and retarding basins, and over 300,000 kilometers of levees to guard against floods and reduce disaster losses,” the minister said, adding that the Ministry of Water Resources will coordinate with the Ministry of Emergency Management to combat floods.

“The Yangtze River is likely to suffer heavy flooding this year. This year’s flood control must not be taken lightly, and the Ministry of Water Resources must be even more cautious and conscientious,” he said. “We must do our utmost this year to keep the rivers and the people safe.”