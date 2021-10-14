Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A7

October 14, 2021

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

More e-licenses

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 October 14, 2021 | Print Edition

China will soon allow drivers in 110 more cities to apply for e-licenses, the Ministry of Public Security said yesterday.

Starting as early as October 20, drivers in the 110 cities including Taiyuan, Shenyang and Harbin can apply for a digital license through an official mobile app.

The digital licenses are valid across the country. China on September 1 started issuing digital licenses in the first batch of 28 cities.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿