More e-licenses

Home » Nation

China will soon allow drivers in 110 more cities to apply for e-licenses, the Ministry of Public Security said yesterday.

Starting as early as October 20, drivers in the 110 cities including Taiyuan, Shenyang and Harbin can apply for a digital license through an official mobile app.

The digital licenses are valid across the country. China on September 1 started issuing digital licenses in the first batch of 28 cities.