The story appears on
Page A7
October 14, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
More e-licenses
China will soon allow drivers in 110 more cities to apply for e-licenses, the Ministry of Public Security said yesterday.
Starting as early as October 20, drivers in the 110 cities including Taiyuan, Shenyang and Harbin can apply for a digital license through an official mobile app.
The digital licenses are valid across the country. China on September 1 started issuing digital licenses in the first batch of 28 cities.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.