More flooding in south

June 18, 2019
At least five people have died after rain-triggered floods and landslides hit southern China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Torrential rain swept Guangxi’s Lingyun County late Sunday and triggered landslides that killed two people. Multiple vehicles were carried away by flash floods at a road section from Lingyun to Baise. Rescuers have found four vehicles and three people were confirmed dead. Strong rain also disrupted traffic and trapped 60 households in Jiumin Village.
