The story appears on
Page A6
October 24, 2019
Free for subscribers
More ports get OK for visa-free entry deal
The number of Chinese ports that allow eligible international travelers to transit within 144 hours without a visa will increase to 27 from December 1, the National Immigration Administration said yesterday.
The newly added border ports to the list are Chongqing in the southwest China, Xi’an, capital of northwest Shaanxi Province, and Ningbo in east China’s Zhejiang Province, the NIA said.
The list now includes major cities across China, such as Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai, Hangzhou, Qingdao, Wuhan and Guangzhou.
And the three border ports of Changsha, Guilin and Harbin enjoy a 72-hour visa-free transit policy.
The visa-free transit policy will be more flexible. According to the new policy, international travelers who enter China through Chengdu airport will be allowed to stay in 10 other nearby cities around Chengdu for up to 144 hours visa-free.
They will also enjoy the policy when they enter from one of the border ports in the Jiangsu-Zhejiang-Shanghai region and exit from another.
The visa-free transit policy approved by the State Council applies to people from 53 countries and regions including Austria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Russia, the United States, Brazil, Japan and Qatar.
From January in 2013 to September in 2019, more than 452,000 foreigners traveled through China visa-free.
The number reached 100,000 in 2018, up 24 percent year on year.
