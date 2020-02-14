More than 21,000 medics sent to Hubei in frontline virus battle

Home » Nation

A TOTAL of 189 medical teams of 21,569 medical workers had been sent to central Hubei Province to help combat the coronavirus disease COVID-19 as of Wednesday, according to the National Health Commission.

To further support medical work in Hubei, more than 1,000 doctors, 1,681 nurses and 213 experts from 17 provincial-level regions, including Tianjin City and Hebei and Shanxi provinces, were dispatched on Wednesday to 16 cities and prefectures, other than the provincial capital Wuhan, such as Enshi and Shennongjia forestry district, to assist with the local anti-epidemic fight.

Another 2,600 military medical staff were also sent to Wuhan yesterday, Guo Yanhong, an official with the NHC, told a press conference in Beijing. She added that over 7,000 doctors and nurses are from intensive care departments, aimed at effectively reducing mortality.

Three research teams, led by academician Zhong Nanshan, Wang Chen and Li Lanjuan, have joined the fight by providing consultations on the treatment of patients in critical condition and researching new drugs and therapies, Guo noted.

Three mobile P3 laboratories have been transported to Wuhan to help enhance the capability and efficiency of nucleic acid testing, Guo said.

“Treating patients is the top priority for epidemic prevention and control at present, in Hubei Province and Wuhan City, in particular,” Guo said. “We are gathering the strength of the whole nation and sending medical resources to the frontline, aiming to improve the admission and recovery rates, and reduce the infection and mortality rates.”