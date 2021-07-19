The story appears on
July 19, 2021
Mortality rates fall
China’s nationwide maternal and infant mortality rates, two key indicators of a country’s public health standard, continued to fall in 2020, according to a new report.
The maternal mortality rate fell to 16.9 per 100,000 in 2020 from 17.8 in 2019, while infant mortality fell to 5.4 per 1,000 in 2020 from 5.6 in 2019, said the report by the National Health Commission. The falls follow China’s ever-improving healthcare system.
