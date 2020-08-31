Mother, son pass college exam together

Home » Nation

At 43, Narna finally fulfilled her dream of going to college, and interestingly, she passed this year’s college entrance exam along with her son Tolga.

The family, members of the Mongolian ethnic group, live in Xinnenur Village, a pasture area on the outskirts of Ulanqab City in north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

Twenty-three years ago, when Narna was preparing for the college entrance examination, her hearing-impaired mother developed a leg disease. Narna made the hard decision to give up on the exam and return.

“I was my mother’s only hope to live. At that difficult time, I had to be by her side.”

After leaving school, Narna became a herder like her parents. Then she married, had children and dedicated herself to her work. But it is never too late to pursue a dream, and Narna is lucky to have her family’s support.

Tolga knew from an early age about his mother’s dream. He encouraged her to take the college entrance exam with him and prepared books and materials for her.

Her Husband Gahama took over all the housework and got his wife to sign up for a cram school in Hohhot, more than 200 kilometers away, to prepare for the examination in July.

During her six months studying, she rose at 5am and studied until midnight every day.

After the exam, Narna was greeted by her family and friends. On August 19, she received a letter from the Inner Mongolia University of Finance and Economics in Hohhot, confirming her admission to its tourism management department.

INarna will be studying in the same city as her son, who is at the physics department of Inner Mongolia University.

“As a herder in the new era, we must keep pace with the times,” she said.