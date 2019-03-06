Museum visitor record

The story appears on
The National Museum of China received a total of 8.61 million visitors during its 279 open days in 2018, a new record, according to statistics released by the museum. With a daily average of 30,860 visitors, the total number of visitors in 2018 grew by 6.8 percent compared with the previous year. Among the exhibitions hosted by the museum, the commemorative exhibition of the 40th anniversary of China’s reform and opening-up was most favored by the public, attracting around 2.3 million visitors in less than two months from November 13 to December 30.
