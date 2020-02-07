Museums online

Home » Nation

MUSEUMS across China are launching online tours, allowing people to experience their exhibits while confined at home. The Shanghai Museum now offers online viewing of a calligraphy and painting exhibition of Dong Qichang, a renowned artist from the late Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), according to the Shanghai Culture and Tourism Administration. The museum also offers online access to an exhibit of Jingdezhen porcelain wares from the mid-15th-century. The Shanghai Luxun Museum also allows people to tour its exhibition online.