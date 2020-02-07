The story appears on
Page A6
February 7, 2020
Museums online
MUSEUMS across China are launching online tours, allowing people to experience their exhibits while confined at home. The Shanghai Museum now offers online viewing of a calligraphy and painting exhibition of Dong Qichang, a renowned artist from the late Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), according to the Shanghai Culture and Tourism Administration. The museum also offers online access to an exhibit of Jingdezhen porcelain wares from the mid-15th-century. The Shanghai Luxun Museum also allows people to tour its exhibition online.
