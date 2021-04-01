NASA cautioned on Taiwan

Home » Nation

A CHINESE government spokesperson yesterday called on NASA to respect China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and urged the United States to uphold the one-China principle.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks in response to NASA listing Taiwan as a separate country on its official website.

Taiwan is an inalienable part of China, Zhu said, adding that China expects NASA, as an agency of the US federal government, to correct its relevant mistakes soon. Zhu urged the United States to properly handle issues related to Taiwan.

“Any attempt by the Democratic Progressive Party authority to obstinately count on the United States to seek ‘Taiwan independence’ is doomed to fail.”