NPC starts reviewing HK security bill

China’s legislature yesterday began reviewing a national security bill for Hong Kong.

The National People’s Congress Standing Committee took up the bill at the start of a three-day session. It is the second meeting in June to review the bill.

Lawmakers heard a report on the deliberation of the draft law on safeguarding national security in the Hong Kong, delivered by Shen Chunyao, vice chairman of the NPC Constitution and Law Committee. China’s parliament endorsed the planned legislation last month, sending the draft to the Standing Committee for discussion and revision.

The draft law has had opinions from all sectors, including those from people of all walks of life in Hong Kong, fully studied and solicited, lawmakers said.

They called for prompt efforts to adopt the law and promulgate and enact it in Hong Kong.

People from various sectors of Hong Kong society had expressed support for the law while criticizing foreign interference.

On Thursday, the US Senate approved a bill to impose sanctions on businesses and individuals that “undermine Hong Kong’s autonomy.” Hong Kong residents on Saturday expressed strong opposition to the so-called “Hong Kong Autonomy Act,” stressing that the US move once again highlights the necessity of national security legislation.

The US Senate tried to create trouble with the act in an attempt to harm the interests of China and residents of Hong Kong, and such a move is despicable, said Li Yin-quan, a deputy to the NPC from Hong Kong. Stressing that Hong Kong affairs are China’s internal affairs, Li said the US act can not shake the central authorities’ resolve.

Li said he believes that after the law takes effect, Hong Kong’s status as an international financial center will be further consolidated and the region will develop even better in the future.

Henry Cai, a businessman and chairman of social group Hong Kong Island Federation, said the passage of the act is a blatant interference in China’s internal affairs and a serious violation of international conventions and norms governing international relations. The US move again highlights the necessity for the central authorities to make laws on safeguarding national security for Hong Kong, he said, adding that the laws are expected to help improve the work, investment and business environment in Hong Kong.

Lo Sui-on, deputy secretary-general of Friends of Hong Kong Association, pointed out that under “one country, two systems” Hong Kong enjoys a high degree of autonomy and its residents enjoy extensive rights and freedoms guaranteed by law.

The US accusations against Hong Kong, which have completely twisted the truth, are aimed at smearing Hong Kong for its ulterior political purposes, he said.