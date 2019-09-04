NYT urged to stop false and absurd reports

Home » Nation

THE Office of the Commissioner of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region yesterday urged the New York Times to stop backing anti-China troublemakers calling for so-called “Hong Kong independence.”

The New York Times has published false reports and absurd remarks on the Hong Kong situation in recent months, whitewashing Jimmy Lai, a leading anti-China activist who attempts to mess up Hong Kong, endorsing Joshua Wong and Alex Chow, radical activists calling for so-called “Hong Kong independence,” and venomously attacking the Central Government, the SAR Government and the Hong Kong police, said the spokesperson of the commissioner’s office.

The spokesperson said that NYT has turned a deaf ear to the calls of the Chinese people, including 7.5 million Hong Kong citizens, for stopping violence, ending the chaos and restoring order.

“It has presented a platform for anti-China forces and radical activists calling for ‘Hong Kong independence’ to spread rumor and smear the Central and SAR governments, and spared no effort to package them as representatives of the majority,” the spokesperson said.