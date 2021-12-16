Advanced Search

Nanchang factory fire claims 5

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 December 16, 2021 | Print Edition

FIVE people have been killed after a fire engulfed a factory building of a medical device manufacturer in east China’s Jiangxi Province on Tuesday, local authorities said yesterday. The fire broke out in the German-funded factory operated by Fresenius Kabi (Nanchang) Co in the provincial capital of Nanchang at approximately 3:40pm on Tuesday, according to the Nanchang economic and technological development zone. As of 2:35am yesterday, the rescue operation had been completed. The death toll has risen from three to five as the two missing were confirmed dead. One injured is undergoing treatment.

