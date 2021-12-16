The story appears on
Page A6
December 16, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Nanchang factory fire claims 5
FIVE people have been killed after a fire engulfed a factory building of a medical device manufacturer in east China’s Jiangxi Province on Tuesday, local authorities said yesterday. The fire broke out in the German-funded factory operated by Fresenius Kabi (Nanchang) Co in the provincial capital of Nanchang at approximately 3:40pm on Tuesday, according to the Nanchang economic and technological development zone. As of 2:35am yesterday, the rescue operation had been completed. The death toll has risen from three to five as the two missing were confirmed dead. One injured is undergoing treatment.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.