Nanjing-linked cases found in other provinces of China

Nanjing, the capital of east China’s Jiangsu Province, reported 47 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one asymptomatic infection on Tuesday, local authorities said yesterday.

All the cases were categorized as locally transmitted, according to the Nanjing health commission.

On Tuesday, the province reported 48 locally transmitted confirmed cases — 47 in Nanjing and one in the provincial city of Suqian, according to the provincial health commission.

The surge in cases on Tuesday brought the total number of novel coronavirus infections in Nanjing to 155, including 132 in the city’s Jiangning District, the commission said.

Nanjing, a mega-city with a population of more than 9.3 million, has seen daily increases of locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since a few airport workers tested positive for coronavirus last week.

Citing epidemiological investigations, officials said the new cases in Nanjing were mostly found at the Nanjing Lukou International Airport and its proximity. New infections were also reported among flight passengers in other parts of China who have visited the airport.

The northern port city of Dalian on Monday found three asymptomatic patients who traveled to the scenic area of Zhangjiajie in Hunan Province via the Nanjing airport on July 17.

They watched a show in Zhangjiajie and another fellow spectator has been confirmed as a COVID-19 case in Dalian.

Zhangjiajie local authorities appealed to all members of the audience, who watched the show at the Charming Xiangxi Theater from 6pm to 7pm on July 22, to report to their local communities and cooperate with coronavirus control measures.

The theater can hold around 3,000 people in each session. It has two performances every night, according to its official website. Five locally transmitted cases found in the southwest Chengdu City have also been to Zhangjiajie. Hunan Provincial Center for Disease Control and Prevention asked those who had been to Zhangjiajie on and after July 17 to report to local authorities.

Nanjing’s center for disease control and prevention has said the virus strain behind the recent spike in COVID-19 cases has been identified as the highly infectious Delta variant.

The outbreak has prompted the eastern Chinese city to launch an all-inclusive nucleic acid testing campaign and set up six air-inflated labs to improve its testing capabilities.

Nanjing yesterday added six medium-risk areas for COVID-19. It now has four high-risk COVID-19 areas, while the number of medium-risk areas has increased from 36 to 42, according to the city’s COVID-19 prevention and control headquarters.