Nation needs more nurses for elderly

A SHORTAGE of nursing staff is affecting care services for the elderly, the China Youth Daily said yesterday.

With nearly 41 million disabled or semi-disabled senior citizens, the country should have at least 13 million nursing staff for the elderly according to international standards.

However, there were less than half a million care professionals for the elderly in 2017, with only 20,000 of them certified, said the newspaper citing a report from Beijing Normal University.

The lack of colleges which offer elder care as a major, along with inadequate social acceptance and low salary from 4,000 yuan (US$579) to 5,000 yuan fail to cultivate and attract more people to the sector.

Over two-thirds of college students studying elder care come from rural families and more than 70 percent of the students expect monthly incomes between 3,001 and 7,000 yuan, according to an employment report released by the China Philanthropy Research Institute at BNU.

But the report found positive changes in elder care, said Cheng Feifei, director of the institute, adding that at least half of the surveyed families were neutral or supportive of elder-care services.

The institute called for more subsidies for elder-care students as well as more cooperation between schools and employers to facilitate the employment of students.

At the end of 2018, China had a population of 249 million aged 60 or above, and the number is expected to exceed 300 million in 2025, according to the National Health Commission.