Nation opposes Taiwan intervention

THE Chinese mainland firmly opposes any external intervention in the Taiwan question, which concerns the country’s core interests, a mainland spokesman said yesterday.

Ma Xiaoguang, spokesman with the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the comment at a press conference, in response to the passage of two US military vessels through the Taiwan Strait on January 24.

“We have the resolve, confidence and ability to safeguard China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Ma said.

Ma was also asked to comment on the Democratic Progressive Party’s recent behavior of trying to seek foreign intervention, and professing that the mainland had “suppressed and dwarfed” Taiwan.

Ma said Taiwan’s DPP administration had constantly fanned hostility across the Strait, obstructed exchanges and cooperation between people on the two sides, and undermined the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations.

“The DPP has put the rights and interests of people from Taiwan at stake only for its own ends,” Ma said.

Ma also warned that advocating “Taiwan independence” would only push the island to “an abyss of danger” and the mainland would never “sit by and let it loose.”

Ma made the remarks in response to a question about a Taiwan politician who claimed that the time is ripe for a “new constitution” that advocates “Taiwan independence.”

Ma said the mainland will continue to unite Taiwan compatriots, eliminate interference, and expand and deepen cross-Strait economic exchange and cooperation.

Ma added the ban proposed by the Taiwan administration on mainland sci-tech products would be harmful to both sides of the Taiwan Strait.

“With the increasingly close cross-Strait economic and trade exchanges, the move will not only harm the interests of mainland enterprises, but also consumers and many manufacturers in the supply chain in Taiwan, thus affecting Taiwan’s own economic development,” Ma said.

“Such a practice of creating gaps and harming the rights and interests of the people of Taiwan is unpopular.”

Ma made the comments when responding to the Taiwan administration’s intention to publish a list of mainland sci-tech companies that it considers a possible threat. The administration said it would ban relevant mainland products and update the list constantly.