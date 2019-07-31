National plan to fight senile dementia

Home » Nation

China will beef up efforts to reduce the rate of senile dementia, an official with the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday.

The country has vowed to slow the growth rate of senile dementia for people aged 65 and above from 2022 to 2030, according to a guideline to implement the country’s Healthy China initiative issued by the State Council earlier this month.

The disease can be prevented by guarding against risk factors, for example, low education levels, said Li Zhixin, an official of the National Center for Chronic and Noncommunicable Disease Control and Prevention under the CCDCP.

The loss of hearing in mid-life, high blood pressure and obesity are closely connected with senile dementia, Li said, adding that other factors include smoking, lack of physical exercise and social interaction, depression and diabetes.

The country will also launch early screening and intervention for senile dementia, instructing the high-risk population to eat and live in a healthy way and help them control their cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases, Li said.

The number of senile dementia patients is estimated at more than 9 million. As the country’s population is aging rapidly, it is predicted that the number of senile dementia patients will exceed 40 million by 2050, Li noted.