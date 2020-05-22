National security bill for HK to be discussed

Home » Nation

LEGISLATORS of the 13th National People’s Congress will deliberate on a bill reviewing a draft decision of the NPC on establishing and improving the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for Hong Kong Special Administrative Region to safeguard national security, NPC spokesman Zhang Yesui said yesterday.

Zhang stressed that safeguarding national security serves the fundamental interests of all Chinese people, including Hong Kong compatriots.

“In light of the new circumstances and need, the National People’s Congress is exercising its constitutional power” to establish a new legal framework and enforcement mechanism to safeguard national security in Hong Kong, Zhang said.

Further details would be given today, he added.

China’s national legislature will open its annual session today in Beijing which is scheduled to conclude on May 28, with nine items on its agenda.

Press conferences, press briefings and interviews of deputies and ministers will be held during the session via video link, he said, adding that preparations for the session have been completed.

Lawmakers will deliberate six reports including the government work report, as well as the draft civil code, Zhang said.

A total of 1.02 million pieces of advice had been solicited from around 425,000 people during the compilation process of the civil code.

The 1,260-article draft code has seven parts on general provisions, property, contracts, personality rights, marriage and family, inheritance and tort liability.

China will also strengthen its public health legislation and expects to review and approve the draft of the newly formulated biosecurity law within this year, said Zhang.

The NPC Standing Committee plans to formulate or revise 17 health-related laws in 2020 and 2021, and update 13 health-related laws in due course.

Responding to questions on China-US relations, Zhang said the relationship between the two countries is now at a critical juncture and it is key for both sides to insist on non-conflict, non-confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation.