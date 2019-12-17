National vaccine tracking by March

Home » Nation

China has required the completion of a national vaccine tracking system before March 31, 2020, to enable the whole-process traceability of all vaccines on the market, according to a recent circular.

The circular, jointly issued by the National Medical Products Administration and the National Health Commission, specified the responsibilities of the NMPA, provincial drug regulators, provincial health authorities and authorized manufacturers in building such a system.

The NMPA is working to launch a collaborative service platform, which will be connected with online systems for immunization programs and those for vaccine data, to integrate information of vaccine production, circulation and inoculation, the circular said. The NMPA and provincial drug regulators will build the national and provincial supervision systems for vaccine traceability.

Beijing, Tianjin, the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Shanghai, Jiangsu Province, Hainan Province and Chongqing were pilots in building the system.

These provincial-level areas were demanded to connect regional vaccine tracking systems with the national collaborative service platform before December 31 and begin to feed the platform by January 31.