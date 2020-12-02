Nation’s education enrollments surging

Home » Nation

The number of graduates from Chinese colleges and universities is expected to hit 9.09 million in 2021, an increase of 350,000 over 2020, the Ministry of Education said yesterday.

Efforts should be made to secure high-quality employment for graduates, according to a video conference held jointly by the MOE and the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security.

The meeting stressed the importance of supporting graduates to find jobs and start businesses in emerging industries and modern services.

State-owned enterprises as well as medium, small, and micro businesses are encouraged to create more positions for graduates, according to the conference.

The meeting also called on graduates to serve in communities and the armed forces.

The ministry also announced that the popularization of education at all levels has caught up or overtaken the corresponding average levels in middle- and high-income countries during the 13th Five-Year Plan period (2016-2020).

The gross enrollment rate of senior high education reached 89.5 percent in 2019, followed by of pre-school education, at 83.4 percent, said MOE official Liu Changya.

China has made headway in higher education with its gross enrollment rate exceeding 51 percent in 2019, marking a leap from mass higher education to universal access, according to the official.

The country’s working-age population receive 10.7 years of education on average.

And over half of the new labor force has had access to higher education, with the average years of education being 13.7, he added.