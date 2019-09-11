Nation’s traffic cops going map ‘appy

Home » Nation

Police will extend their cooperation with map apps operators nationwide, allowing drivers to be updated with the latest traffic information, the Ministry of Public Security said yesterday.

A number of local traffic police departments have already worked with map apps to alert drivers of roads with high incidences of accidents, which received positive feedback, said Liu Yupeng, a senior ministry official.

From next Friday, the ministry will encourage traffic police nationwide to provide and upgrade such services, Liu said, adding map apps will also be able to update drivers with emergency information about traffic jams, road construction and traffic control.

The ministry also hopes map apps will highlight the locations of traffic police stations and vehicle administration offices as well as where drivers can process reports minor traffic accidents.

Local traffic police will begin the service as soon as possible, with complete implementation expected by the end of 2019.