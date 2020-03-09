The story appears on
March 9, 2020
Natural disasters cause fewer losses last month
Natural disasters caused fewer losses in China last month, with the death toll, missing people and number of collapsed houses dropping significantly, official data shows.
In February, 216,000 people were affected by various natural disasters, with two killed and more than 4,000 houses damaged, said the Ministry of Emergency Management.
The death toll and missing population decreased by 50 percent from the same period over the past five years. Meanwhile, direct economic losses were 360 million yuan (US$52.2 million), down 29 percent from the same period over the past five years, the data showed.
China was primarily hit by low temperatures, snow disasters and hailstorms, along with some forest fires and earthquakes.
Low temperatures and snow disasters affected 96,000 people in 11 different regions, resulting in a direct economic loss of 210 million yuan, while three earthquakes of magnitude 5 or above occurred.
