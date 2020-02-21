Necessity sparks fitness creativity amid epidemic

Home » Nation

BY spreading a cloth on a table and using beverage cans as a net, Qi Yuan and his parents can now play table tennis inside their home in Lanzhou, capital of northwest China’s Gansu Province.

“It is a good way to enhance immunity and develop his skills amid the coronavirus outbreak,” said Qi Yuan’s father, Qi Feng.

Before the viral outbreak, Qi Yuan regularly played with other kids at the table-tennis club near his home.

“Though the ping-pong table is rough and simple, it’s a really interesting experience,” said Qi Feng.

In fact, many Chinese families have figured out creative ways to pass time at home during the epidemic.

Sixth-grader Zhang Mengmeng, skips rope on a mat. “I use the mat is to reduce the noise,” she said.

Because of the outbreak, Zhang’s school postponed the new semester without a specific reopening date. Through the school’s online-teaching platform, Zhang can take some classes online, but not her favorite, physical education.

To compensate, Zhang’s parents encourage her to do simple physical exercises, including jumping rope and dancing.

“I’ve downloaded a lot of videos to teach her aerobics,” said Zhang’s mother. Every evening after dinner, we dance along with the teacher in the video.”

Many Chinese students are tapping into different online resources to enrich their lives and stay physically active.

Dressed in sportswear, world gymnastics champion, Mo Huilan, performs an aerobics set on a livestreaming platform provided by Youku, a Chinese Youtube-like video website. Two of her nephews follow her step by step.

Mo said she custom designed the set for children. “I think children should do physical exercises at the age of three. It strengthens their physical and mental health and improves their immunity,” Mo said.

Recently, Youku invited several world-champion athletes to teach children different indoor exercises.

“The epidemic requires students and their parents to attach more importance to keeping fit,” said Li Shaocheng, a professor in the Department of Physical Education at Lanzhou University. “Stay-at-home fitness also reflects Chinese optimism during challenging times, but parents and children must be aware of potential dangers and choose suitable indoor exercises.”