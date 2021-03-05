Need for HK electoral reform

Home » Nation

CHINA’S top legislature, the National People’s Congress, has the power and responsibility to make a decision at the constitutional level to improve the electoral system of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, a spokesperson said yesterday.

Zhang Yesui, spokesperson for the fourth annual session of the 13th NPC, made the remarks one day before the top legislature’s annual session begins.

Calling the electoral system of the HKSAR an important part of its political structure, Zhang said what happened in recent years has proven the need to improve the system in keeping with the times in order to provide a sound institutional guarantee for fully and faithfully implementing “one country, two systems” and fully implementing the principle of “patriots governing Hong Kong.”

The NPC will deliberate a draft decision on improving the electoral system of the HKSAR during the upcoming session.

Meanwhile, a Hong Kong judge kept 47 defendants charged with conspiracy to subvert state power in custody yesterday after four days of bail hearings. They were arrested last month under the national security law in Hong Kong for organizing and participating in the so-called “primary election” last year that authorities said was part of a “vicious plot” to overthrow the government.

Thirty-two defendants were denied bail, while 15 were granted bail but still kept in custody after government prosecutors said they would appeal against that decision.