Needle-free insulin for diabetics

CHINA has been popularizing needle-free insulin injection in the treatment of diabetes to reduce adverse reactions and pain suffered by patients.

A diabetes needle-free insulin injection operation guideline, compiled by the Diabetes Committee of the Chinese Nursing Association, was recently released in Beijing. Research has shown that compared to traditional insulin injection method, the needle-free insulin injection needs a smaller dose.

“The unique subcutaneous traits formed by the needle-free insulin injection made the patients have a stable postprandial blood glucose level,” said Ji Linong, professor at Peking University People’s Hospital.

Insulin has been one of the safest clinical treatments for diabetes and is currently injected by needles. According to the existing treatment protocols, type 2 diabetes patients need at least two doses everyday, while type 1 patients require at least four.

The needles often cause discomfort and make patients suffer due to the treatment. Long-term needle use can induce subcutaneous adipogenesis (fat cell formation) which tends to lower the efficiency of insulin absorption and lose control of blood glucose.

The new needle-free injection method is undertaken by instantaneous high pressure compression of the liquid in an extremely thin condition into the skin with a device pore measuring less than 0.14 millimeters in diameter. The liquid drug then penetrates the epidermis and dermis to reach the subcutaneous tissue at the optimal depth of absorption.

Hundreds of hospitals nationwide have been using the needle-free insulin injection.