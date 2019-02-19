The story appears on
February 19, 2019
Network of hospitals to treat rare diseases
China will establish a national collaborative network of hospitals for rare disease diagnosis and care to promote early detection and effective treatment, according to the National Health Commission.
Comprised of 324 hospitals selected for their capacity and experience in treating patients with rare diseases, the network will facilitate the timely transfer of difficult and complicated cases between hospitals and the allocation of quality medical resources, the NHC said.
Meanwhile, hospitals in the network are urged to further train medical workers in rare disease knowledge and clinical skills.
Training should focus on improving their abilities to identify, diagnose and treat such cases.
China will establish a system for rare disease patients to be registered, the NHC added.
