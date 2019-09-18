New Chinese drug breaks pain barrier

Home » Nation

A new Chinese drug to alleviate patients’ neuropathic pain, or nerve pain, has entered clinical trials, according to the Ministry of Science and Technology yesterday.

The pain reliever SR419 was developed by scientists from the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Shanghai SIMR Biotechnology Co Ltd.

Neuropathic pain, often described as sharp, stinging or burning, is chronic pain caused by damaged nerves or a problem with the nervous system. It is also the result of or accompanied by viral infection, diabetes, chemotherapy and surgeries.

Data shows that the incidence of neuropathic pain among Chinese elderly is 49.8 percent and more than 50 percent in cancer patients. Conventional painkillers are largely ineffective.

Zhang Xu, a CAS academic and lead researcher, has studied neuropathic pain for almost 30 years. Based on his research, the Shanghai company established China’s first complete neuropharmaceutical research and development platform.

The drug proved effective in relieving chronic pain caused by nerve damage. It reduced potential side effects on central nerves and could replace opioids and their morphine-like effects.